Judy Linthicum Howard died July 2, 2019. She was a strong woman. She was a devoted woman. And she was a caring woman. Judith Jane Howard was born in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late James Patterson “Pat” Linthicum, II and Neva Baggett Linthicum. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas. She attended the University of North Texas before transferring to Lamar University where she graduated in 1966. Judy served as president of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and was a lifelong friend to many. While at Lamar, she met her husband, Mike. Their marriage was full of so much love and they recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in June. Shortly after graduating from Lamar, Judy returned to Irving to assist her family, who owned the local Ben Franklin store. After 25 years, Judy and her mom started Linthicum Specialties, a wholesale ribbon and floral supply business. More than any job, she adored her two children and loved that her son, Patrick, and her daughter, Jennifer, assisted her with the business. Being a devoted wife and mother is what made Judy the happiest. Throughout all of the health challenges, Judy remained strong-willed and fought every obstacle with dignity and grace. We will always remember Judy and the almost “mandatory” Sunday family lunches, the Saturday lunches to explore new eating establishments in the area, Friday dinners with the Misfits, free appetizers at Po’ Melvin’s, the Christmas dinner parties at Dunston’s, goat yoga as a birthday present, landing a new account for the business, trips to the market, and the thoughts and prayers of friends and associates who helped hold us up during these trying times. Judy never gave up or stopped fighting. For this, she will never be forgotten and our love for her will never diminish.

She is survived by her husband Mike; son, Patrick; daughter, Jennifer; and a brother James Patterson Linthicum, III and his wife Rebecca.

The funeral was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2700 Warren Circle, Irving, TX 75062 with the Reverend Victoria Heard officiating. Entombment was at the Mausoleum at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville under the direction of Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 W. Airport Freeway in Irving.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or to the Baylor Scott and White-Irving Clinical Education Fund.