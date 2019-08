Washington—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund issued a new 2019 Mid-Year Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report with preliminary data through June 30, revealing that 60 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2019: a 35 percent decrease over the same period last year (92). Of these 60 officers, 27…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register