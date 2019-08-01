Local Kids Exercise Entrepreneurial Spirit

Irving — Everett Sears (13) Blaise Sears (11) and Enoch Sears (9) are entrepreneurs. The three brothers started an origami business selling their creations to neighbors in south Irving. Their passion for origami started when the boys watched videos on YouTube about the paper art. “We were watching a kid who did a bunch of…
