LSG Sky Chefs Workers Protest at American Airlines Headquarters

Posted By: Tricia Sims August 22, 2019

Fort Worth — LSG Sky Chefs union members protested outside the Fort Worth headquarters of American Airlines on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13 for higher wages and benefits. While employees for catering contractor LSG Sky Chefs don’t work for American Airlines, they say the airline is responsible for their low wages through its contracting. “We are…

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.

