Irving — Newly hired teachers and administrators for the Irving Independent School District gathered in Nimitz High School’s cafeteria for a luncheon presented in their honor on Monday, Aug. 5. “I believe each and every one of you are great, because you have and you will inspire and continue to inspire our next generation of…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register