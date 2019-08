Irving — Senior citizens are often targeted by online scammers and hackers. Eric Yancy information security administrator, information technology for the city of Irving, hosted an informational lecture at the Heritage Senior Center to explain and help prevent this phenomenon. “I’m not looking to scare you,” Yancy said. “I want to express reality and give…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register