Solka Helps Girls Learn About Technology

Coppell — Coppell started out as a centralized, close-to-work place to land for local volunteer Andrea Solka, but it did not take long for her and her family to settle in and call it home. “I fell in love with Coppell,” Solka said. “I love the small town feel, and it offers a lot.” Now…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register