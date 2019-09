Irving — As University of Dallas students shine in their academic pursuits so too does the university’s prestige among the country’s elite academic institutions. The University of Dallas earned high marks of excellence recently from leading publications, including the 2020 edition of The Princeton Review’s The Best 385 Colleges, the annual listing of “America’s Top…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register