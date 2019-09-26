Canyon Ranch Elementary Celebrates Grand Opening

Coppell — Coppell ISD hosted a grand opening celebration for its newest school, Canyon Ranch Elementary, on Wednesday, Sept. 18. “It has truly been a dream come true,” Ashley Minton, principal of Canyon Ranch Elementary, said. “We had a lot of planning and dreaming but to see the building come to life with the people…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register