Irving—Students at four Irving ISD high schools will enjoy breakfast yogurt parfaits and smoothies added to their breakfast menus and disc golf in their PE classes, thanks to a grant funded by Dairy Max. Irving ISD received $16,000 to support Fuel Up to Play initiatives at Irving, MacArthur and Nimitz high schools as well as…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register