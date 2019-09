DFW — DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) hosted six ceremonial groundbreakings for its Silver Line on Thursday, Sept. 19. The rail line will run 26 miles, connecting DFW International Airport to Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano. The Silver Line will extend 60 miles along the historic Cotton Belt corridor from Plano to…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register