Fort Worth—The DFW Airport Interfaith Chaplaincy presented their annual Rise Up Prayer Breakfast, sharing uplifting messages while raising funds at the C.R. Smith Museum on Friday, Aug. 30. “We get donations from the airport, but we still have to raise much of the money ourselves,” Jennifer Martinez Buchanan, administrative assistant for the DFW Airport Interfaith…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register