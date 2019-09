Irving — The North Irving Transit Center served as the hub for electric vehicle creators, distributors, and enthusiasts during the National Drive Electric Week Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 21. People had opportunities to test drive the industry’s newest electric vehicle models, including the BMW I8, Tesla Model X, and Karma GT. Daily commuter vehicles…

