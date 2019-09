Dallas — Style, tradition and innovation come together in a spectacular blend of two icons. Bentley Dallas and Stetson are combining their legacies to create the Bentayga Stetson Special Edition. “This partnership speaks to the timelessness of these two famous brands,” Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships, said. “The Bentayga’s rugged luxury is a…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register