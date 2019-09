Irving — Medal of Honor recipients, their spouses, and supporters of the Armed Forces and education honored Lt. Colonel James “Maggie” Megallas, and Brigadier General of the Texas State Guard Robert Hastings, Jr. at the DFW Sheridan Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 14. The event was coordinated by Tribute to Valor Foundation through the America’s Future…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register