Irving — The city of Irving hosted its annual Transportation Investment Summit, Sept. 12-13, bringing innovators to the Irving Convention Center from the transportation and water industries with private investors, and local, state and federal government officials to discuss transportation issues and solutions. This year’s summit highlighted the increased demand on Texas’s infrastructure and provided…

