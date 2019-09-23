Irving PD Places Austin Middle School on Lockdown

Austin Middle School in Irving ISD was placed on lockdown last week due to a suspected shooter on campus.

On Thursday, September 19th, the Irving Police Department received a report of a man with a gun at Austin Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police searched the area. However, the police found no weapons or suspects, and the lockdown was lifted about two hours later.

On Friday, Irving ISD released the following statement on the incident:

Irving Police has concluded the investigation into whom was seen in the parking lot of Austin Middle School with a weapon. As Irving PD followed up on all possible investigative leads into this possible threat, Irving PD discovered that the male of interest is actually a law enforcement officer. The officer is part of an outside agency task force that was serving a warrant on a nearby street and they staged their vehicles in the parking lot of the school.

Irving Police wants to inform everyone that there was never a threat to Austin Middle School. The task force did apprehend their wanted person for a warrant out of Louisiana. There is no threat to the public or Irving School Campuses. Irving PD is appreciative of the parent that called in, and continues to remind people, For questions regarding the investigation, contact Irving PD at 972-273-1010. As always, the safety and security of our students & staff is our top priority.