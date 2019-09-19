Joe’s Coffee Shop Celebrates 50 Years

Irving — Joe’s Coffee Shop is having a great time this year, partying like it’s 1969! The local business has been celebrating 50 years of continuous service in the Downtown Heritage District of Irving, Texas. “Meeting so many different individuals, having lifetime friendships and a place you can go to for 50 years is such…
