KIB Seeks Volunteers for Annual Trash Bash

Irving — Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) invites community volunteers of all ages to attend the 28th annual Trash Bash for a morning of community service, food, and fun. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 28 at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 333 E. Interstate Highway 635. Volunteers will meet at the…

