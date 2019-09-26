Lucky Leaf Expo Visitors Plan for Hemp, CBD Industry

Irving — Laws signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott went into effect on Sept. 1, creating new markets and opportunities for those who deal in CBD (cannabidiol) and hemp. As a result, Lucky Leaf held their inaugural expo at the Irving Convention Center, Sept. 21 – 22. While CBD sales are now legal in Texas,…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register