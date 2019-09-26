Ms. Mature Contest Continues to Delight Audiences

TOPICS:

Posted By: Ariel Graham September 26, 2019

Irving — The 2019 Ms. Mature Irving pageant will be presented in the Carpenter Hall of the Irving Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Heritage Senior Center, the Ms. Mature Irving Pageant strives to showcase the talents of senior ladies. Its goal is to demonstrate the value of the…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."

Related Articles