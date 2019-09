Irving—Irving’s Olive Garden honored first responders by delivering meals to them during the restaurant’s 18th annual Labor Day Lunch on Monday, Sept. 2. For many families, Labor Day is full of fun and family-oriented events as they enjoy their time off of work and school. However, for a number of first responders, Labor Day is…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register