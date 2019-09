Grand Prairie — When the Grand Prairie Historical Organization learned the meeting hall on Main Street might be torn down, they began a campaign to save the building. The community celebrated their success with the Grand Prairie Historical Museum’s opening and reception on Saturday, Sept. 7. Located at 1516 Main Street, the museum is available…

