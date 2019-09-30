Track Removal to Take Place at the Beltline Railroad Crossing

Coppell — Beginning Monday, September 30 the City of Coppell will begin the removal of the abandoned the railroad tracks at E. Beltline Rd. near Kyra Court. These repairs are expected to last through October 20, 2019.

On Monday, September 30, the City of Coppell’s contractor, NPL, will begin the removal of the railroad tracks at Beltline Rd. and Kyra Court. These tracks are no longer in service, and the City is taking initiative in their removal to improve drivability and increase safety at this crossing. During the project, traffic will be merged to one lane in both directions. The westbound lane will close beginning the week of October 7 and is expected to be completed in one week. Work will then shift to the eastbound lane the week of October 14. This lane is also expected to take a week to complete.

NPL will be on site during the day between 9 am and 7 pm for the duration of this project. Minimal delays are expected, but residents are encouraged to adjust their commutes accordingly.

Closures are subject to weather conditions.

For more information, email bwilliams@coppelltx.gov or call 972-462-5161.