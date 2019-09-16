Willis L. Starnes “Doc”

Willis L. Starnes, affectionately known as “Doc”, died peacefully at the age of 79 on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born in Halsey, Oregon to Aaron Benjamin and Luella Mae (Falk) Starnes on Thursday, August 1, 1940. Willis had been a resident of Plano for the last 4 years, but prior to that, he called Irving his home for 31 years. He was a well-known and loved pediatrician in the Irving area, and proudly served the Irving community in so many ways. His family recalls the joy he would find in helping others. Willis is lovingly remembered for his generous heart, great sense of humor and for his dedicated and hard work ethic. Willis had been a member of the Irving Rotary Club, the Texas Pediatric Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Texas Medical Association and the Dallas County Medical Society. Willis had an insatiable appetite for reading, enjoyed listening to classical music, telling jokes and puns, and eating home cooked meals. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Campbell. Left to cherish his memory are daughter Susan Cox and husband Michael; daughter Stephanie Torresi and husband Raoul; son Matthew Starnes; daughter Lindsey Coyle and husband Matthew; brother Ronald Starnes; brother Kenneth Starnes and wife Rae; brother Lyle Starnes and wife Shirley; grandchildren Micah Cox, Andrew Cox, Henry Torresi, Phoebe Torresi, Elio Torresi, Dario Torresi, Steeli Coyle, Jovie Coyle, Saylor Coyle and one grandson on the way as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family and friends on both coasts and throughout many countries. A memorial service will be held at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd in Irving on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00am. The family request memorial donations to the Child & Family Guidance Center, a link to this donation can be found on Willis’s memorial page at www.brownmem.com.

Share this: Facebook

Print

