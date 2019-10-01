Allstate Hosting Donation Drives to Help Domestic Violence Survivors

Local Allstate agents are partnering with Genesis Women’s Shelter, Gatehouse and Women’s Center of Tarrant County to collect toiletries during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October. Donations will help survivors take the first step towards financial independence and get back on their feet.

The donation drive is part of a national Allstate Foundation Purple Purse effort, with more than 100 Allstate agencies across Texas participating. DFW-area residents can drop off donations at the following locations:

Genesis Women’s Shelter

o Balleza, Shelly: 1919 S. Shiloh Rd. Ste. 110 Garland, TX 75042

o Canales, Cesar: 820 W Spring Creek Pkwy, STE 400-P Plano, TX 75023

o Daniels, Gary: 2201 Main St. Suite 102 Dallas, TX 75201

o Evans, Kima: 6853 Coit Road Ste. 400 Plano, TX 75024

o Goss, Warren: 425 E. Pleasant Run Suite 207; Cedar Hill 75104; 613 Uptown Blvd. Ste 102; Cedar Hill, TX 75104

o Kerley, Bradley: 14675 Midway Rd Ste 101, Addison, TX 75001

o Lundquist, Vickie: 1200 W Walnut Hill Ln Ste 1050, Irving, TX 75038; 1200 W Walnut Hill Hn. Ste. 1050 Irving, TX 75038

o McKee, Kevin: 6500 Greenville Ave Ste. 580, Dallas, TX 75206

o McLeerey, Dana: 118 E Main St. Ste. 100, Royse City, TX 75189

o Walters, Brandon: 3044 Old Denton Rd. Ste. 310 Carrolton, TX 75007; 12700 Hillcrest Rd. Ste. 143 Dallas, TX 75230; 3626 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062; 9901 Valley Ranch Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007

o Wickman, Diana: 3200 Broadway Blvd, Ste 150, Garland TX 75043; 1100 E. Campbell Rd. Ste. 160 Richardson, TX 75081

Gatehouse Grapevine

o Bennett, Christina: 6228 Colleyville Blvd. Ste B, Colleyville, TX 76034

o Cartlidge, Benny: 700 E. Southlake Blvd Ste 100 Southlake, TX 76092

o Castillo, Mirna: 5218 Rufe Snow Dr. North Richland Hills, TX 76180

o Golseth, Maria: 2128 Parkwood Dr., Bedford, TX 76021

o Jian, Ashton: 4307 S. Bowen Rd. Ste 155, Arlington, TX, 76016

o Liljenberg, Lezlee: 3105 W. Arkansas Ln., Arlington, TX 76016

o Long, Alex: 3435 N Belt Line Rd. Ste. 119, Irving, TX 75062

Women’s Center of Tarrant County

o Bingham, Brad: 1400 S. Bowen Rd. Arlington, TX 76013

o Cinecio, Laurie: 5239 FM 1187 Burleson, TX 76028

o Derrick, John: 7317 S. Hulen St. Ft Worth, TX 76133

o Gutierrez, Lizbeth: 925 N. Burleson Blvd Burleson, TX 76028

o Phillips, Rise Ann: 4425 E. HWY 377 #109 Granbury, TX 76049

o Drott, John: 3529 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 161 Fort Worth, TX 76244

o Troy, Diana: 6016 Southwest Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76109

Suggested donations include:

· Shampoo

· Conditioner

· Body Wash

· Deodorant

· Soap

· Feminine hygiene products

· Size 6 diapers

· Toothpaste

· Toothbrushes

· Bath towels

· Toilet paper

· Paper towels

Donations are being accepted Sept. 30 through Oct. 11.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and 99% of victims experience financial abuse. While it’s often overlooked, a lack of financial resources is one of the top reasons victims stay in or return to abusive relationships.

Domestic violence programs across the country frequently lack sufficient funding and often operate with limited resources. The Allstate Foundation is awarding the three nonprofits with Helping Hands® grants on behalf of local agents volunteering. The grant will help the nonprofits further their work in the DFW-community.

Visit AllstateFoundation.org to learn how The Allstate Foundation is working to help domestic violence victims escape abuse through financial empowerment.

SOURCE: Allstate