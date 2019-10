Irving — BAPS Medical Services hosted its 16th annual BAPS Charities Health Fair in the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Saturday, Oct. 5. This event offered basic health care services including vision and hearing screenings, as well as more in-depth screenings for heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. The BAPS Medical Services helps bring medical care…

