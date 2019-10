Alliance Airport — The Fort Worth Alliance Airport presented the annual Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, Oct. 19-20. In addition to watching fantastic aerial stunts, guests were able to climb inside military planes, participate in a ‘Top Gun’ themed flight simulator, and play an interactive VR game provided by the U.S. Navy. Captain Eric…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register