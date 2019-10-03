Fort Worth, Dallas Mayors Discuss Regional Issues

Posted By: Tricia Sims October 3, 2019

Irving — The North Texas Commission hosted their 48th annual Members’ Luncheon with two keynote speakers, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, in the Irving Convention Center on Monday, Sep. 16. This meeting was the first time newly elected Mayor Johnson and Mayor Price spoke together on stage.  “My first encounter…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.

