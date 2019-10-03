Fort Worth, Dallas Mayors Discuss Regional Issues

Irving — The North Texas Commission hosted their 48th annual Members’ Luncheon with two keynote speakers, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, in the Irving Convention Center on Monday, Sep. 16. This meeting was the first time newly elected Mayor Johnson and Mayor Price spoke together on stage. “My first encounter…
