Frank Arras Sr., 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Flower Mound, Texas. Frank was born on November 29, 1935 to David and Maria Elena Arras in El Paso, Texas. He was the third of his family’s four children. Frank graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953, and remained life-long friends with his classmates. He was a talented basketball player, spending time on a semi-professional team in El Paso. After attending UTEP, he served in the Army’s 3rd Armored Division as a tank commander. After his time in the Army, he returned to El Paso and met his future wife, Juliet, on a blind date. Frank and Juliet quickly fell in love and married on November 30, 1957. They moved to Irving, Texas in 1963 where they lived for thirty-eight years, creating a loving and supportive home to raise their five children. Frank worked as a field engineer for Sweda International for 30+ years. After retiring, he held the esteemed positions of sideline coach and grandfather for his eleven grandchildren. Throughout his life, Frank was passionate and dedicated to his faith and family. He was a kind, supportive, and personable man that made friends easily and stood up for what he believed in. He will continue to inspire his family to trust in their faith, enjoy time with family and friends, and challenge themselves both professionally and personally. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Juliet Vega Arras; his parents; and siblings, Esther Romero and Anthony Arras. He is survived by his children, Frank Arras Jr. and his wife, Judy, Oscar Arras and his wife, Patricia, Michael Arras and his wife, Julie, Julianne Ganton and her husband, Christopher, and Kristine Arras and her husband, Gabriel DeLeon; grandchildren, Connor, Trevor, Hannah, Garrett, Callie Anne, Madeleine, McKenna, Annalise, Margo, Harry and Andrew; great-grandchild, Callan; and brother, David Arras Jr. A visitation will be from 9:30AM – 10AM and Funeral Mass immediately following on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 202 South MacArthur Blvd. Irving, TX 75060. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Frank Arras to franciscancharitiesinc.org .The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all his caregivers for their patience, kindness, and support during his final year.

