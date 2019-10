A valid voter registration card is a free ticket to ride Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tues., Nov. 5.

Riders can ride DART bus, light rail, Paratransit, or Trinity Railway Express (TRE) commuter rail between CentrePort/DFW Airport station and EBJ Union Station, by showing a valid voter registration card.

Additional details about DART services are available at DART.org or by calling Customer Information at 214-979-1111.

SOURCE: DART