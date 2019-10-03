Girls Soar Encourages Young Women to Pursue Careers in Aviation

Irving — Girls Soar Aviation Day encouraged girls to reach for the skies at the C.R. Smith Museum in Fort Worth on Saturday, Sept. 21. “Today we are hosting girls in grades eight through twelve,” Marie Eve Poirier-Harris, coordinator of STEM education at the C.R. Smith Museum, said. “They are coming to be exposed to…
