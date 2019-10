Grand Prairie — The city of Grand Prairie has been given a Community Rating System (CRS) score of 5 by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), allowing for a 25 percent discount on FEMA flood insurance policies for residents who live in special flood hazard areas. All property owners and renters can purchase flood insurance…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register