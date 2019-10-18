Irving Arts Center Completes Renovations

Irving — The Irving Arts Center was recently enhanced through the completion of several renovations. “In the last two years, the theaters have been completely repainted, the light fixtures replaced, the seating replaced,” Kass Prince, assistant executive director/operations and external programs for Irving Arts Center, said. “We finished the carpet in both the theaters and…
