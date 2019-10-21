Irving PD Hosts Tip A Cop Night At Cheddar’s [PHOTOS]

The Irving Police Department hosted its last Tip-A-Cop for the year at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Irving on Friday, October 18th. All proceeds from the event benefited Texas Special Olympics. So far for 2019, the Irving Police Department has already raised $49,400 for the organization.

There were numerous police vehicles out front for people to see and take pictures with including a squad car, IPD’s SWAT vehicle, the department’s recruiting Raptor and a police motorcycle. Shirts and challenge coins were also for sale.

You can view photos from the event below:















Photos by Rodney Moore

SOURCE: City of Irving