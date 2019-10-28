With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joan Lyckberg Romain, a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister and friend. She left us on October 2nd, 2019 while sleeping peacefully in San Antonio, Texas after a year and a half long battle with cancer. She had recently celebrated her 78th birthday.

Joan was born on August 12, 1941 in Independence, Missouri, from Swedish and German heritage. She was proud of her European background and was a tall and striking blue eyed blonde beauty. After graduating college, Joan moved to Irving and resided there for 56 years.

She was the beloved mother of Pam Jacobs Roberts of San Antonio and Aimee Romain Langston of Dallas; proud grandmother of Richard Edgett, Ryan Edgett, Jacob Edgett, and Dane Langston. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Berndt K. Lyckberg and Marilyn Lyckberg Barbour. She was the eldest sister and is survived by Betty Hughes, Barbara Sidorowicz, and Deborah Pierce.

Joan lived a full life as a wonderful working mother, often sacrificing to provide for her daughters. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and attended college at the University of Oklahoma. She was an active member of Phi Mu Sorority and majored in Interior Design. In the 1970’s, she managed her own successful interior design business. Joan began working for the U.S. Census Bureau in 2000 and retired in 2018.

Joan loved to cook, was an excellent artist, seamstress, and enjoyed dancing with the ladies at the Irving Heritage Senior Center. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her daughter’s strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Fwy, Irving, Texas on Saturday, October 26, beginning at 3:30pm.

During her time with the U.S. Census Bureau, Joan conducted many surveys at the Union Gospel Mission in Dallas. She grew close to the wonderful people there and it became an organization close to her heart. In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if memorial contributions were made to the Union Gospel Mission in her honor.

Online condolences may be expressed through donnellyscolonial.com/obituary/joan-romain