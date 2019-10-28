Leslie Bradley Toland, age 87, passed on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Leslie was born on February 9, 1932 in Kilgore, Texas to Laban Brazilton Toland and Virginia Elizabeth (Brandon) Toland. Leslie, affectionately known to his friends as “Les,” to his family as “Bradley” or “Papa T” to others, was a quiet, soft spoken family man who possessed a wonderful dry sense of humor. He was recognized as a gentle giant and had a presence that was not soon forgotten by those around him. He had a big heart to match his stature and a contagious smile that would light up a room. He adored his wife, Jere Dee, of fifty years and has now been forever reunited with her. We are sure she is talking his ear off and catching up. He was not quick to speak but when he did, what he said was worth hearing. Les was a Patriot and served his country in the United States Navy. He was proud of his service in the Korean war aboard the USS Thompson in the Pacific Theater. Les was very involved in the community as a coach for the “Purple Sluggers,” and as a board member and president of the Irving Girls Softball league. Les is preceded in death by his parents L.B. and Virginia Toland; wife Jere Dee Toland; sister Jackie Ballew. Left to cherish his memory are daughters Terre Taylor and husband Steve, Leslie Rogge and husband Bob, Libby Delgado and husband Steve; son Bill Toland and wife Lauri; grandchildren Jennifer Pearson, Sarah Brock, Tara Campbell, Bradley Toland, Laura Korenek, Robert Rogge, Sharon Cuellar, Kathryn Rogge, Matthew Anderson, Steve Delgado III, ten great grandchildren; as well as numerous other extended family and loving friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home, 707 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75061. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. <a href=”https://alz.org/” target=”_blank”>Click Here to Donate</a>

