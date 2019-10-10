MainStage 222 Celebrates Grand Opening of Performance Venue

Irving — MainStage 222, Irving’s community theatre organization, celebrated the grand opening of their new facility in former the site of the Texas Musicians Museum, located at 222 East Irving Blvd, on Thursday, Oct. 3. Featuring both an indoor and outdoor performance area, MainStage 222 also boasts a café for refreshments. A ribbon cutting ceremony…
