Irving — Harleydale Brown, chaplain of the Friends of Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is a passionate musician and the first place winner of the 2019 Veterans Association Creative Arts Festival Competition in the Country Music Song Writing division. “The name of the song is ‘I Fell Right Into Texas,’” Brown said. “I was inspired to…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register