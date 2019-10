Most Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations include the bold colors of papel picado, rice-based dishes and the whirl of folkórico skirts. But Nimitz High School senior Imanol Cornejo set out to share a different part of the culture with his school. The clash of percussion and trill of the saxophone reverberated throughout the cafeteria as Imanol…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register