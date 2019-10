Irving — The Irving Police Department and 600 other agencies around the nation participated in the third annual Operation Clear Track on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as part of Rail Safety Week, Sept. 22-28. This event is the largest rail safety law enforcement project in the U.S. Rail Safety Week (RSW) is a collaboration between law…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register