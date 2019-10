Teen Driver Safety Fair October 19, 1-4 p.m. Teens and their families will receive practical tips and tools to develop safe driving habits at this free, education event presented by AAA Texas. Activities will include interactive exhibits and games, vehicle simulators, vendor booths, guest speakers, informational videos and free goodie bags. Light refreshments will be…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register