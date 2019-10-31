Rambler Community Calendar 11/1 – 11/7

A Chorus Line

November 1-9

One Singular Sensation dances into Irving this fall as MainStage Irving-Las Colinas takes the Irving Arts Center stage with the multiple Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Chorus Line. Written about the true lives of the onstage chorus stars, MainStage’s A Chorus Line is helmed by a headliner himself: Broadway’s Michael Serrecchia. Tickets are on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com.

A Chorus Line examines one day in the lives of seventeen dancers, all vying for a spot in the “chorus line” of a Broadway musical. After the first round of cuts, Zach, the director and choreographer, asks each dancer to speak about themselves. Discomfort opens into revelation, confession leads to redemption, and within the bright, outwardly homogeneous chorus, the audience begins to see each dancer’s individuality. Based on real Broadway dancers’ stories, as told to fellow dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett. A Chorus Line is funny, heartbreaking, and refreshingly honest.

Performances on Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:30 PM, and a single Thursday performance on November 7 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at only $25 and are on sale at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or www.MainStageIrving.com. Tickets are also available by phone at 972.252.2787 and in person at the Irving Arts Center Box Office. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

Quilt of Valor

November 2, 3pm-5pm

The Irving Quilt Guild will host a Quilt of Valor exhibit at the Irving Heritage House. Located at 303 South O’Connor, the Heritage House is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and was built in 1912. Tour admission as well as participation in the Quilt of Valor project are free and open to the public.

Guests may sign quilt blocks with their name and/or message to the military. The blocks will become part of the next Quilt of Valor created by the Irving Quilt Guild. This national project involves the creation of quilts to honor and comfort our physically and mentally wounded service men and women in all branches, both active and retired.

Day of the Dead

November 2, 4 p.m.

Day of the Dead – Dia de los Muertos, Grand Prairie Memorial Gardens 3001 S. Belt Line Road

Lone Star Youth Orchestra

November 6, 7 p.m.

The Lone Star Youth Orchestra invites you to join us for “Autumn in Paris” in Carpenter Hall in the Irving Arts Center.

Composers represented on this French-themed program range from Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges (known as “The Black Mozart”, and best remembered as the first classical composer of African ancestry) to Georges Bizet (whose final work, Carmen, has become one of the most popular and frequently performed works in the entire opera repertoire). Works by Jean-Baptiste Lully and Gabriel Fauré are also included on concert program that is sure to whet your musical appetite for the upcoming LSYO season. Vive la musique française!

16 Death Records that Will Bring Your Research to Life!

November 7, 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Knowing where to look can sometimes be the most difficult part of research. This presentation is filled with stories and examples of the often unknown, unfound, and unused death documents.

Our speaker Patti Todd Gillespie brings energy and humor to her classes. An avid hobby genealogist for 30 years, Patti formed Family Lines & Stories, her own research company, 5 years ago. She researches for clients and speaks to groups, small and large, in and out of Texas. A former teacher of French & English, Patti very much enjoys presenting.

Grand Prairie Memorial Library, Inspire Room, 901 Conover Dr., Grand Prairie, TX.