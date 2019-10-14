Ruth Ann Clift Bowen, 83, of Irving, passed away on September 28, 2019. She was born to the late Warren T Clift and Inez Ratliff Clift on April 22, 1936 in Vernon, Wilbarger co, Texas. Ruth had three older siblings, two older brothers, Robert I Clift deceased, William H Clift deceased, and her sister Mary Lynn Clift Grevelle currently residing in San Antonio. The family lived in Vernon Tx, Crosby co, Texas and Lubbock, Texas during the 1930s. In 1940, the family moved to Austin, Texas. Ruth graduated from Austin High School and also received a B.S. in Education in 1958 from the University of Texas. Ruth married Avery Wadsworth Bowen on April 30,1965 in Dallas, Texas. On August 2, 1966, they had a son, Clate Bowen. While in North Texas, Ruth taught school in Dallas, Carrolton, and Irving. Ruth was an accomplished elementary educator and art instructor. She was awarded Teacher of the Year while at Thomas Haley Elementary School in Irving. After teaching for 30 years she retired in 1991 and was a member of the Irving Retired School Personnel Assoc. Ruth was a lifelong genealogist and loved researching her family history. She was a 25 year plus member of the White Oak Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as Chapter Regent; a Charter Member and Past President of the Peter James Bailey Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas; and a member and Past President of the Gen. Richard Gano Chapter, UDC. Ruth leaves behind her son Clate Bowen, and her daughter in law Amanda Dalton Bowen. There will be a reception to celebrate the life of Ruth Bowen on Saturday October 12, 2019, 2pm-4pm, at The Four Seasons Hotel in Irving, Texas. Donations can be made in memory of Ruth Bowen to the Peter James Bailey Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The family would like to give thanks to all the friends and caregivers who loved Ruth over the years.

Share this: Facebook

Print

