Vaping, the new, ‘cool’ way to ‘smoke,’ involves inhaling steam rather than smoke. In other words, vaping does not involve combustion or fire to create an inhalant. In order to vape, one needs special equipment, such as tanks, coils and ‘juice.’ Those who vape inhale the contents of the juice (with or without nicotine) in…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register