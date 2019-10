The Colony — Madness, mayhem and merriment ensued as The Colony’s Austin Ranch hosted the Red Bull Soapbox Race on Saturday, Sept. 28. Throughout the day, teams from different backgrounds came together to race custom-made soapboxes. “We started off with 200 entrants trying to make it into this field,” Rodney, one of the emcees of…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register