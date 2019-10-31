World Food Championships Heats Up Competition in Dallas

Dallas — The Super Bowl of food competitions came to Dallas as the World Food Championships (WFC) got cooking at Reunion Tower Lawn, Oct. 16-20. “There are over 460 teams, about 1,500 chefs in the kitchen and 10 different categories,” Mike McCloud, president and CEO of WFC, said. “They’re all competing for $10,000 in the…
