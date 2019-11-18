18-Year-Old Girl Killed In Shooting Near Las Colinas

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl Sunday night, November 17th, at the border of Dallas and Irving near Las Colinas.

Dallas police were called about 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of California Crossing Road, where a woman had been in a vehicle with two other people when four men pulled up in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe, got out of the SUV and started shooting.

The woman, identified by police as 18-year-old Natalya Salmon, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2010-2014 tan Chevrolet Tahoe with dark tint, lifted suspension, and all-terrain tires. The suspects fled the scene eastbound on California Crossing Road.

The two people in the vehicle with Salmon were not seriously injured, police said. They were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Police said no arrests had been made. Detailed descriptions of the gunmen were not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Dallas police Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com and refer to case 231843-2019.

SOURCE: Dallas Police Department