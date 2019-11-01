Captain America Memorabilia Finds Home at Frontiers of Flight Museum

TOPICS:

Posted By: Ariel Graham November 1, 2019

Dallas — Captain Steve Rogers has found a new home in DFW, or at least, his costume has. The Frontiers of Flight Museum unveiled the newest addition to their collection, a 1942-era Captain America costume, during their annual War of the Stars Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 26. “This year we’re partnering with a group…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."

Related Articles