City of Grand Prairie Hours of Operation for Thanksgiving Holiday

Grand Prairie – The City of Grand Prairie administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28- Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The following city services will also be affected by the holiday schedule:

There will be no Garbage or Recycling Collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Please set out your garbage and recycling on your next scheduled collection day (there will be no makeup day.)

The Landfill will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Prairie Lights opens nightly beginning Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Visit www.prairielights.org for more info.

Epic Waters will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m., including Thanksgiving day.

The Epic Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Summit, Charley Taylor Recreation Center, Dalworth Recreation Center, Tony Shotwell Life Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28-Friday, Nov. 29.

Kirby Creek Indoor Pool will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28-Friday, Nov. 29.

The Animal Shelter will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28-Friday, Nov. 29.

The Main Library, Shotwell Library and Warmack Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28-Friday, Nov. 29. Bookdrops will be available at both locations, and items may also be renewed online at gptx.org/library.

Prairie Lakes and Tangle Ridge Golf Courses will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Tourist Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28.

SOURCE: City of Grand Prairie